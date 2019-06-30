Minority integration

This refers to the letter, ‘Blatant discrimination’ (June 25) by Anthony Sahotra. The writer’s concerns regarding the state of the Christian community of Pakistan are sensible. And it is not just Christians, other minority groups of the country also face similar problems.

Our founding father, Muhammad Ali Jinnah, envisioned a nation where all groups could enjoy equal opportunities of life. Unfortunately, the subsequent governments failed to fulfill his dream, and ignored the role of minorities in national integration. While there are several constitutional measures to uplift the status of the country’s minorities, their implementation remains only on paper. No change in the seats or quotas for the non-Muslims for jobs in various sectors has been observed, despite their increasing population in the country.

Abdul Hafeez Jatoi

Hyderabad