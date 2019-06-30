close
Mon Jul 01, 2019
Girl strangled to death

National

FAISALABAD: A youth strangled his sister for ‘honour’ in the area of Sadar Samundri police on Sunday. Accused Muhammad Waseem Anwar of Chak 176-GB had doubted on the character of his sister. After exchange of harsh words, the infuriated youth allegedly strangled his sister and fled.The police took the body in custody and started investigation.

