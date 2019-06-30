Nine people killed in various incidents

SUKKUR: As many as nine people were killed including two children and a woman, and several injured in various incidents other day.

In an incident, at least four people were killed in a clash between Chandio and Solangi tribes at Gharibabad Muhalla in Dadu. Reports said the clash resulted the killing of Maqbool Ahmed and Ameer Ali Solangi of Solangi tribe while Azeem Chandio and Sohano Chandio of Chandio tribe and six others were injured during an exchange of fire. The police shifted the injured to Nawabshah and Hyderabad for treatment.

The police said the issue began because some of the boys of the Solangi tribe climbed on the roof of the Chandios without informing them. They said on Saturday, the issue flared up again and claimed at least four lives and left six people injured.

At least three members of a family were killed in a road accident at Dodani Canal in Dadu, when a car overturned. The incident caused the death of three people including a woman identified as Sakina, Shafiq Ahmed and the driver Jani Kandhro, while Bashira, her child Niaz Hussain and Mudasir got injured. The police shifted the bodies and injured to a Dadu hospital for medico-legal formalities.

Two babies drowned in Ghotki. Reports said four-year- old Amna, d/o Abdul Shakoor Machi, and Zahra, d/o Zahoor Ahmed, were playing near a canal in Daharki, when both fell into the canal. The divers fished their bodies out of the canal after two hours.