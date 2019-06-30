PPP not to give space to non-democratic forces, says Sindh CM

SUKKUR: The Chief Minister Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah, has said that his government was trying to control any further damage due to the locust attack, while all the concerned authorities were directed to utilise all possible resources to eliminate the swarm.

While talking to media persons after presiding a meeting at Bhit Shah, the chief minister said the federal government had promised to give Rs665 billion to Sindh and out of it Rs 505 billion were received. He said it seems that the federal government would not release the remaining funds and it will hamper various development schemes. He claimed that the funds of Rs 205 billion on the Annual Development Program (ADP) was spent last year while Rs110 billion fund was allocated for this year.

Replying to a question regarding the possible arrest of some important political personalities of the Sindh government, Murad Ali Shah said he had also received the news in this regard, adding that the PPP will not give any space to the non-democratic forces. He also termed the PTI government has completely failed while its economic policy was devastating the people’s lives.

Earlier, the Divisional Commissioner, Hyderabad, Mohammad Abbas Baloch, briefed the chief minister about the locust attack and informed about the measures taken by the local administration. Minister for Agriculture Mohammad Ismail Rahu, DIG Naeem Ahmed Sheikh, Deputy Commissioner Matiari Pervez Ahmed Baloch, Deputy Commissioner Jamshoro Captain (retd) Farid-ud-din Mustafa, SSP Matiari Asif Ahmed Bughio and others were also present on the occasion.

Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah visited Wasi Murad Shah near Bhit Shah and talked to the growers. He asked them about the locust attack and assured them that his government would not leave them alone and would take all possible measures to control the situation.