2,300 patients given medicines at free medical camp

LAHORE: More than 2,300 patients suffering from hepatitis and other diseases were given free medicines after screening at free medical camp of the Sarwar Foundation held under the supervision of wife of Punjab governor’s Begum Parveen Sarwar.

According to a press release, the camp was held in Nadrabad area of Lahore Cantt where more than five doctors checked over 2,000 patients including women and children. The patients were also provided free medicines after screening. The Sarwar Foundation has decided to increase the number of medical camps in the area. Begum Sarwar Parveen has also announced holding free medical camps under the Sarwar Foundation on weekly basis in other cities as well.

Parveen Sarwar on the occasion said the Sarwar Foundation besides trying to provide clean drinking water to the people, is extending support to patients suffering from hepatitis. The hepatitis patients and people suffering from other diseases are being provided free medical facilities, she said. She elaborated that the Sarwar Foundation is holding more camps in areas where health facilities are not available to the poor masses.

She said she was happy that medical camps of Sarwar foundation were successfully providing free medical facilities to the poor people in need. There is dire need for all segments of society to come forward and fulfill their responsibilities, she added.