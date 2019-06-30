close
Mon Jul 01, 2019
July 1, 2019

1,300 vehicles of token tax defaulters impounded

National

 
July 1, 2019

Rawalpindi: The Excise and Taxation (E&T) Rawalpindi impounded 1,300 vehicles of token tax defaulters and collected revenue amounting to over Rs19 million during last six months. According to an E & T officer, total 42 general hold ups were conducted against the defaulters, improper number plates and unregistered vehicles during the period. He said, special teams were formed for the general hold up which conducted operations simultaneously in different areas of the district.

