Capital IGP lauds police team for recovery of two abducted girls

Islamabad: Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan has appreciated a team of Industrial area police station which recovered two abducted girls.

According to details, Industrial area police received a complaint regarding abduction of two girls following which IGP Islamabad directed SP (Industrial Zone) Sayed Aziz to ensure their immediate recovery. He constituted a special police team which succeeded to recover both kidnapped girls. One of the girl Reeba Ilyas was recovered from Karachi while other Ira Ilyan from Punjab. Both have been shifted to Protection Center and further investigation is underway.

IGP Islamabad said that such abduction cases are very much sensitive and police must ensure immediate help to the affected families. Police officials must realize the pain of parents in such cases and should do utmost efforts to resolve them.

He appreciated the performance of police team including SHO Industrial Area police station which succeeded to recover both kidnapped girls through prompt action under supervision of SP Sayed Aziz.