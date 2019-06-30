close
Mon Jul 01, 2019
July 1, 2019

Couple with two kids drowns in Upper Chenab lake

National

A
APP
July 1, 2019

ISLAMABAD: A couple, along with their two children, was drowned when their motorbike fell into Upper Chenab Lake in Gujranwala on Sunday.

It was suspected that the man was facing hard time, so he himself turned his bike into the canal, a private channel reported adding police officials suspects that it might be a suicide attempt with his family.

The victim, identified as Ahsan, was living a miserable life and worried to manage the basic needs of his family that compelled him to take this worst step, police said. “He himself took the precious lives of his family members just to get rid of the situation,” police said, adding the rescue team was informed that found the body of minor. The rescue operation was still continued, till filing of this report , to find out the bodies of the couple and their four years old child, police informed.

