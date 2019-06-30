Hot and dry weather expected in most parts of country

LAHORE: Partly cloudy weather with hot and humid conditions was observed in the City on Sunday while Met Office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Met officials said that seasonal low lay over northeast Balochistan. A westerly wave is present over the upper parts of the country. They predicted that mainly hot and dry weather was expected in most parts of the country, while very hot in plain areas of Punjab and Sindh. However, dust-thunderstorm/rain with gusty winds is expected at isolated places in Hazara, Bannu, Kohat, Zhob, Kalat, Sargodha, Faislabad and Lahore divisions besides in Islamabad, Lower Sindh, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan.

On Sunday, dust-thundershower/rain with gusty winds occurred at scattered places in Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sargodha and Faislabad divisions, Islamabad, Kashmir, while at isolated places in Lahore and DG Khan divisions. Weather remained very hot and dry in other parts of the country. Rainfall was recorded in a number of cities, including Joharabad, Attock, Noorporthal, Murree, Sialkot, Islamabad, Jhang, Layyah, T.T Singh, Dir, Cherat, Malamjabba, Kalam, Peshawar, Mirkhani, Rawalakot and Garidupatta. Sunday’s highest temperature was recorded in Sibbi where the mercury reached 48°C while in Lahore it was 43.5°C.