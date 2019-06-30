Lower Dir residents form rights’ body

TIMERGARA: The people of the Lower Dir district on Sunday formed Dir Qaumi Jirga (DQJ) to identify and resolve the main issues faced by locals through collective efforts and work for the development of the area.

The body was set up under the banner of Dir Qaumi Passun (DQP), an apolitical movement that initially started on the social media and gained momentum especially after the federal and provincial budgets were announced in which both Upper and Lower Dir districts were deprived of schemes and funds.

The DQJ was formed initially for three months at a meeting, which was held at the residence of Jehan Alam Yousafzai at Malakabad Balambat. Dozens of representatives and local leaders of various political parties from various parts of the district attended the meeting.

It was decided in the meeting that a permanent jirga of Dir think-tank consisting of intelligentsia and experts in various fields would be constituted later on. It was also decided that members of DQJ would meet all elected members from Lower Dir to repose confidence in them and to assure support by the people of Dir for removing the sense of deprivation among people.

Speaking on the occasion, founder of DQP and acting convener of DQJ Jehan Alam Yousafzai said the forum would be apolitical, with the aim of collectively working for development and progress of the area.