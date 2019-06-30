IHC turns down bail request of Lawai, Raza

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Saturday turned down a post-arrest bail request filed by former Pakistan Stock Exchange chairperson Hussain Lawai and Summit Bank Senior Vice President Taha Raza, who have been detained by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for investigations into a money laundering through fake bank accounts case.

As the hearing resumed, a two-member bench comprising Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani and Justice Aamer Farooq remarked that the bail applications were not on merit even on medical grounds. The bench stated that the accused prima facie had a link with the case as they had important designations in the Summit Bank. The detailed judgment implied that corruption has gotten roots in the society like cancer, and if effective measures are not taken to curb it, the consequences would be devastating for the country.