Agitation of opposition will not work: Samsam

LAHORE: Provincial Minister for Information and Culture Syed Samsam Ali Bukhari has said that promoters of change and supporters of status quo are in a state of conflict in the country. The same political parties are united against Prime Minister Imran Khan again who opposed him in the past. He said that agitation of opposition parties neither worked in the past nor could bear fruit in future. Those who are making hue and cry to save their corruption cannot stop the process of change in Pakistan, the minister said in a statement issued on Sunday.

He said that the only way to improve the economy of Pakistan was to reform the existing system. “We must have to replace the present dilapidated system on the basis of now or never,” he said.

Sumsam Bukhari said the prime minister had given a road map for development and progress and now PTI government was striving to stabilise the economy on a self-reliance basis. He said that financial cooperation of Saudi Arabia and Qatar clearly reflected their confidence in Pakistani government. He said the government had been successful in the process of budget approval and it would also be successful in future. He said that state of affairs in Pakistan was getting better day by day and government intended to give relief to the general public.

Sumsam Bukhari said those who were engaged in negative propaganda would fail at every level. Prime Minister Imran khan has the vision of progress and development for Pakistan, Sumsum Bukhari concluded.