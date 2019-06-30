Relatives of abducted boy stage demo

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
TOBA TEK SINGH: Relatives of a 16-year-old boy, who was abducted three months ago, staged a demonstration and blocked traffic on the Gojra-Toba Bypass Road on Saturday night. The protesters chanted slogans against the Gojra City police for failing to recover Ali Hassan. The boy was abducted from Chak 372/JB but the police were not cooperating in recovery of the boy. Later, Gojra DSP Fateh Ahmad assured them that the kidnappers would be arrested soon.
