Taxes on industrial zones in tribal districts protested

BARA: Industrialists and traders on Sunday staged a protest rally in the Bara tehsil of the Khyber district against the imposition of what they called illegal taxes on industrial zones in the tribal districts.

Led by industrialists Tariq Afridi and Gul Min Afridi and Bara Anjuman Tajiran chairman Said Ayaz Wazir, the protesters were chanting slogans against the imposition of new taxes in merged districts.

They demanded the government to withdraw the decision forthwith. “The tribal districts’ industries and traders had already suffered since long militancy,” Tariq Afridi said, adding that despite relief to the tribal people the government imposed taxes, but it is extremely injustice with affected people. He revealed that some people from another province want to close down the industrial zones.

Tariq Afridi said it was a conspiracy against the tribal districts’ industries in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Another trader, Said Ayaz Wazir, said that they would use all means to foil the conspiracy. “We will also move the court against the decision,” he added. He said they would stage a protest in Islamabad if their demand was not fulfilled.