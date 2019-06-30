India vs England: When whole region’s hearts beat in sync

ISLAMABAD: India Vs England — A unique game of cricket when the entire Indian, Pakistani, Bangladeshi and Sri Lankan nations prayed for India to win as the fate of their world cup journey totally depended on India’s win against England Cricket Team. However, their hopes shattered as England comfortably won the match against India.

Not just the common cricket fans, renowned actors, politicians, journalists as well as cricket players have felt the importance of this match and took it too social networking websites. Some called it a Lagaan Part-II and some relate the scenario with Allama Iqbal’s poetry quoting ‘Saray Jahan Se Acha’. Whatever the result of the match is, people from across the subcontinent showed extraordinary love for cricket and extended their support for India.

The tournament’s next stage is quite open after Pakistan’s three consecutive wins against South Africa, New Zealand and Afghanistan. Pakistan’s chances to reach semi-finals of the World Cup are totally depending on England’s defeat against India or New Zealand. This is the reason entire Pakistani nation has supported India against England. Same is the case for Bangladesh and Sri Lankan support for India as they too are pinning hopes for England’s loss to keep their dream of world cup alive.

The Indian and Pakistani actors, journalists and even players while realising the importance of this India-England match have expressed their views on twitter. Some of their tweets are as follows.

Soon after Pakistan defeated Afghanistan Indian actor Rishi Kapoor @chintskap tweeted, “Sunday’s ICC World Cup will be unique between India and England. 1.2 billion Indians, 200 million Pakistanis, 150 million Bangladeshis and 25 million Sri Lankans will be praying for India’s win. If India loses then Pakistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka out of the tournament. Jai Hind!”.

Former Pakistani Actor Adnan Sami also tweeted, “Loving the vibe in the stadium & around the world with Pakistani fans supporting India in today’s match! God bless peace, love & brotherhood! There’s nothing more beautiful than loving each other”.

Indian journalist Rajdeep Sardesai also took it to twitter . “Big day in WC 2019: Lagaan Part 2. The India England cricket match is unique. For the first time since 1947, 1.2 billion Indians, 200 million Pakistanis, 150 million Bangladeshis and 25 million Sri Lankans will be praying for an India win”.

Sonal Karla tweeted “If Indian and Pakistanis are going to collectively cheer in the stadium today, we don’t really need to play the game. We can just scream them England into surrendering”.

Former England team Captain Nasir Hussain knows the importance of England Vs India match. He also took it to twitter and tweeted, “Question to all Pakistan fans, England vs India…. Sunday… Who you supporting”

Zainab Abbas, Pakistani Cricket commentator, also tweeted, “Indian and Pakistani fans have been united by the WC ahead of the big clash #IndvEng”. Javeria Siddique, a Pakistani journalist, also wished team India good luck. “Good luck team India. #IndvEng”

Pakistani journalist and anchorperson Owais Tohid also took it to twitter and tweeted, “Today it’s all neighbors’ support #IndvEng. We need victory and we shouldn’t forget our colonial past.”

Devand Dev also tweeted, “It is irony that England captured us, ruled us, exploited us, divided us. But still we have more animosity against Pakistan than England. At least during a world cup match. #IndvEng”. However, despite all the prayers and good wishes from India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lankan, England has comfortably beaten India. Now the Pakistan has to wait for England match against NZ.