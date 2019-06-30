Ugly scenes at Pak-Afghan match: Unruly spectators be brought to account, says FO

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office (FO) on Sunday voiced its serious concern over flying of anti-Pakistan banners, unruly conduct of a certain group of spectators towards the Pakistan team players and scuffles during the Pakistan-Afghanistan World Cup cricket match.

The FO, in a press statement, termed the incident a matter of deep concern. “Use of sports venues for such malicious propaganda is unacceptable,” the FO said. “We expect all relevant authorities, both sports and law enforcement, to thoroughly investigate the matter and bring those responsible to account”, it added. The FO said the matter was also being taken up through diplomatic channels.

As reported by the international media, a certain group of spectators roughed up Pakistani supporters during the crucial Pakistan-Afghanistan ICC Cricket World Cup fixture and even the media persons covering the event were also harassed.