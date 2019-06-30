KU syndicate names ISHU after late vice chancellor

Karachi University in its syndicate meeting on Saturday unanimously approved the name of Institute of Sustainable Halophyte Utilisation (ISHU) after the varsity’s late vice chancellor Professor Dr Muhammad Ajmal Khan.

VC Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi chaired the meeting held at the VC Secretariat. The meeting also made new appointments to key positions in various departments. The syndicate decided to declare the previous selection board of the mass communication department null and void. The selection board for the post of lecturer and assistant professor for the department was held on May 2.

The meeting appointed Professor Dr Samina Khalil as the director of the Applied Economics Research Centre and also gave approval to the appointment of chairmen/chairpersons for the next three years in various departments.

As per the syndicate resolution, Dr Naeem Ahmed would be the new chairman for the Department of International Relations, Professor Dr Shahina Naz would be the chairperson of the Department of Food Science and Technology and Dr Tanzeem ul Firdous would be head of the Department of Urdu.

Professor Dr Qudsia Tariq would be the next chairperson for the Department of Psychology, Professor Dr Maqsood Ali Ansari for the Department of Genetics and Dr Munira Nasreen for the Department of Library and Information Sciences.

In the light of the decision of the NAB judge, the members of the syndicate approved the dismissal of Deputy Executive Engineer (Electrical) Muhammad Naeem Akhtar from services since November 30, 2017.

The syndicate also constituted a three-member committee to bring about improvement in the key performance indicators (KPI) system, which was, in principle, approved during the meeting. The KPI aimed to improve the performances of the departments, institutions and centres.

The members also handed over the matter related to Assistant Professor Faiza Abdul Rab, Department of Food Science and Technology, to the VC to look into the matter. The syndicate also formed a six-member committee which would be headed by the VC to look into matters related to applications from the selection board.

The members approved decisions and activities of the varsity’s vice chancellor to give approval to the minutes of the last syndicate meeting held on February 23. They also okayed the decisions taken during the selection board meetings held on April 9, 10 and May 3, except those which had been referred back due to any reason.