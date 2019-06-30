SIUT’s student volunteer program summer session ends

The Sindh Institute of Urology and Transplantation (SIUT) organised two batches of a student volunteer program during the current summer vacation of educational institutions in which students participated in voluntary community service at the health facility.

The first summer batch, i.e. Batch 52, was held from June 17 to 22 and the second one from June 24 to June, 2019, respectively. The certificate-awarding ceremony of the 53rd batch was held the SIUT on Saturday.

The SIUT has been organising these programs for the past 13 years to initiate and motivate the young generation of the country towards getting an insight into the realities of life faced by our underprivileged population at large as well as into how one can contribute their part to alleviating these issues.

Prof Adib Rizvi said that he was very pleased that this program had been well-recognised by students, parents and teachers and had received a tremendous response, which was realised every year by the exceeded number of applicants than the available seats.

The program inculcates and infuses in them the motivation and inspiration to tackle these issues confronted by our society ranging from poverty, lack of education and poor healthcare, according to Prof Rizvi.

He remarked out that our future is in the hands of young generation and we should understand our responsibility to help them understand the societal values. He further stressed that the basic principle of every community service was based on empathy, compassion and commitment.

Prof Anwar Naqvi made a presentation for the audience outlining the entire activities in the program. He said that this comprehensive program was based on a six-day (30-hour) well-structured schedule in which students visited and spent time in various departments, including the OPDs, dialysis, transplantation, lithotripsy, radiology, clinical laboratory, clinical skills lab, basic nursing skills, cancer, hepato-gastroenterology and medical and surgical sciences.

The students were encouraged to interactively communicate and engage themselves with the admitted patients as well as with the outpatients, particularly children. A representative of the Pakistan Red Crescent Society conducted a hands-on interactive session of basic first aid measures and cardiopulmonary resuscitation, which proved to be a very benefitting session for the enthusiastic participants.

In a jam-packed certificate-awarding ceremony, the large number of participants included parents, teachers, students and staff members, including medical professionals.

The event entailed speech presentations by the volunteers, parents sharing their views, performance by SIUT patients and volunteers and experience-sharing by transplant and dialysis patients.

The crowd burst into applause when Zainab Imran (a volunteer) sang the SIUT song “Aao Milkar Baantain Dukh…” Four decades ago the SIUT started its journey as an eight-bed ward in the burns unit of the Civil Hospital Karachi.

Gradually this small ward expanded its activities clinically and physically. In 1991 it was granted the status of an institute by an Act of the Sindh Assembly. In 2005 the SIUT Trust was created as a charitable trust for the benefit of the public aiming to provide medical facilities and financial assistance to those who are at the end stage of renal ailments.