Body found

A man was found dead in Orangi Town on Sunday. Police officials said the body was found at a house in the town’s Zia Colony within the limits of the Mominabad police station. Volunteers from a welfare organisation reached the site of the incident and took the body to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, where he was identified as 45-year-old Sher Zaman. Mominabad SHO Asif Munawar said the body was found bound up, adding that the man was apparently tortured to death over a personal dispute.