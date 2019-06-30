Man accused of Chaudhry Aslam’s murder acquitted in explosives case

An anti-terrorism court acquitted a high-profile suspect on Saturday in an explosives case for lack of evidence.

Obaid alias Aabi had been booked under sections 4 and 5 of the Explosives Substances Act (ESA) read with Section 7 of the Anti- Terrorism Act (ATA) as police claimed to have seized a huge’ cache of explosives from him in a raid on his hideout in District East in March 2017.

His lawyer moved an application before the judge, stating that the prosecution did not have evidence to support their claim of explosives’ recovery nor did they have any witness. He pleaded with the judge to release his client.

The charge sheet said the suspect was arrested on a tip-off and he during investigation admitted to have been involved in the murder of SP Muhammad Aslam Khan, alias Chaudhry Aslam. Khan along with his two guards was killed in a vehicle-borne suicide bombing on the Lyari Expressway on January 9, 2014.

The militant group, Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), had claimed responsibility for the attack. Having being indicted in the Khan murder case, Obaid along with another suspect, Zafar alias Sain, is being tried by an ATC at the judicial complex in the central prison. The other accused in the case include dead TTP chief Mullah Fazlullah.

The case was registered under sections 302 (premeditated murder), 324 (attempted murder), 353 (criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 120-B (criminal conspiracy) and 109 (abetment) of the Pakistan Penal Code and Sections ¾ of ESA read with Section 7 of the ATA at the PIB Colony police station.

According to the investigators, the attack was carried out at the behest of the TTP leadership and the suicide bomber, Naeemullah, was a resident of Pirabad. He was a militant trained in Afghanistan.

Aslam, who led the operations against militants and extremists in Karachi for years, was killed when a powerful IED blast destroyed his vehicle. His guard and driver were also killed in the attack.

The outlawed TTP Mohmand Agency claimed responsibility for the attack, saying that Aslam was targeted for killing their several members including Arif, alias Dr Maqbool, and Abdur Rehman in October 2013.

Three other vehicles, including one in the convoy of the slain police official, were also badly damaged in the explosion that was heard several kilometres afar, smashing glass and windowpanes of nearby buildings and vehicles on the road.

Aslam’s killing was seen as a serious blow to Karachi and Sindh police by his foes and friends in the police force, who said his killing was a serious setback to efforts against militancy and crime in Karachi where the Karachi police and paramilitary Rangers were striving to eliminate criminals and reduce crime.

The other police personnel martyred in the attack were identified as Farhan and Kamran. Both were trusted associates of Chaudhry Aslam. Following the powerful explosion that was heard in the entire Gulshan-e-Iqbal and adjoining areas, police and Rangers rushed to the spot and cordoned off the area while the dead and the injured were shifted to different hospitals.