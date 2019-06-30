DMC East approves Rs2.636 billion budget for fiscal year 2019-20

The District Municipal Corporation (DMC) East on Sunday passed its Rs2.636 billion budget for the financial year 2019-20.

The budget was passed by the DMC East’s council which was presided over by its chairman, Moeed Anwar. It was the third budget approved by the council since its election.

The budget was presented by the chairman of the DMC East finance committee, Asif Memon. According to the budget document, Rs715 million was allocated for development works and Rs288 million for non-development expenditure. For the payment of employees’ salaries, Rs1.523 billion was earmarked.

The DMC East is expecting to collect Rs1.40 billion under the Octroi Zila tax from the Sindh government whereas its targeted revenue collection from its own sources of income is Rs276 million. Under the property and betterment tax, the corporation expects to receive Rs700 million.

Speaking at the budget session, Anwar said that the DMC had increased it budget for development while curtailing its non-development expenditure in a significant manner. The DMC East chairman said he had collaborated with the council members in the past to resolve the issues of people and he would continue doing that in the future.

He also assured the employees of the DMC East that their issues would be resolved, announcing that the corporation had allocated Rs25 million for the first time for health insurance of its employees.

According to Anwar, all the members of the DMC East’s council had been provided development funds despite the financial crisis of the DMC. The leader of the opposition in the council, Zulfiqar Qaim Khani, said he did not believe in criticism for the sake of criticism and only engaged in constructive criticism. He added that all the council members should be equally respected.

Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan Parliamentary Leader Muhammad Ghous, Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentary Leader Maula Baksh Chand, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Parliamentary Leader Sartaj Khattak, Jamaat-e-Islami’s Mustufa Qureshi, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s Tahir Jamil and others also spoke at the budget session. DMC East Vice Chairman Abdul Rauf, Municipal Commissioner Akhtar Ali Sheikh and various officers of the DMC were also present on the occasion.