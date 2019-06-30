Oldham Mela attracts thousands

OLDHAM: The popular Open call Mela, one of the largest events of its kind in the north of England, saw festival-goers gather in Alexandra Park of Oldham. According to organisers more than 25,000 people attended the event from Greater Manchester and other parts of the country.

Open call is an opportunity for Greater Manchester’s Indian, Pakistani, Bangladeshi and other communities to come together with the rest of the city to celebrate their distinctive arts, crafts and food. The event also focuses on promoting positive image of Islam.

Festival-goers were treated with performances by some of the biggest names from Britain. They included Talha Tariq, Harris Tabraiz, Abdullah Haqqani, Shabaz Hassan Qadri, Prince Naseeb and Zaheer Iqbal Qawal Group and many more.