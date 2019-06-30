Pakistan expects thorough probe into spectators’ unruly conduct

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office on Sunday voiced its serious concern over flying of anti-Pakistan banners, unruly conduct of a certain group of spectators towards the Pakistan team players and scuffles during the Pakistan-Afghanistan World Cup cricket match.

The Foreign Office, in a statement, termed the incident “a matter of deep concern”. “Use of sports venues for such malicious propaganda is unacceptable. We expect all relevant authorities, both sports and law enforcement, to thoroughly investigate the matter and bring those responsible to account,” it added.

The Foreign Office said the matter was also being taken up through diplomatic channels.As reported by international media, the certain group of spectators roughed up Pakistani supporters during the crucial Pakistan-Afghanistan ICC Cricket World Cup fixture and even the media persons covering the event were also harassed.