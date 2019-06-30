Amnesty scheme deadline extended to July 3: PM’s aide

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) government on Sunday extended the deadline for the Assets Declaration Scheme for three days till July 3 to facilitate people to declare their assets.

Prime Minister’s Adviser on Finance Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh made the announcement at a joint press conference with Minister of State for Revenue, Hammad Azhar; Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Chairperson Shabbar Zaidi and Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan.

“The Asset Declaration Schemes has been witnessing a lot of interest at the last minute…., so it is extended till the office hours of July 3,” the PM’s adviser said while briefing the media on the objectives of Federal Budget 2019-20.

Dr. Hafeez appealed to the people to benefit from the scheme in their own interest as the government had already established the “Benami Commission”, which was mandated to go after the Benami properties.

A day earlier the FBR chief had rubbished speculation about possibility of any extension in the amnesty scheme. However, Prime Minister Imran Khan had hinted at an extension in the scheme to facilitate people.

The federal government had introduced the Asset Declaration Scheme 2019 in May and its deadline was supposed to end on June 30. However, a couple of days ago, Prime Minister Khan had hinted at extending the deadline, indicating a new programme might be introduced in the next 48 hours, a development sources too had confirmed to Geo News. The sources had said the FBR was likely to do so as it struggled to achieve the desired results and that more people could benefit from it.

Speaking to state broadcaster, Pakistan Television (PTV) about the Assets Declaration Scheme, Khan had said people believed their tax payments would be wasted, which was why his government was making efforts to help the public realise their money would only be spent on them.

“If the people do not pay taxes, we would be unable to pull ourselves out of this quicksand of loans. We need to work together to pull our country out of this quicksand of loans,” he had said.

“If the public wishes, we can easily collect taxes worth Rs8 trillion. It is now up to the people to decide if we want to work together to help the country sustain itself independently,” he had added.

Tax culture could not take off due to prior leaders, Prime Minister Khan had reasoned, adding Pakistan’s biggest problem was corruption, which led to inflation and unemployment.