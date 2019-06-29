Fake bank account case

IHC rejects bail plea of Lawai, Taha Raza

By Obaid Abrar Khan

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Saturday rejected post-arrest bail plea filed by former Pakistan Stock Exchange chairperson Hussain Lawai and Summit Bank Senior Vice President Taha Raza, who are already in the custody of NAB for investigation in money laundering through fake bank accounts case.

IHC division bench comprising Aamir Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kiyani took the post-arrest plea filed by former chairman of Pakistan Stock Exchange Hussain Lawai and Senior Vice President of Summit Bank Taha Raza.

During hearing, the court remarked that bail applications are not on merit even on medical grounds.

Bench further remarked that accused prima facie had a link with the case as they had been on important designations in the Summit Bank.

The detailed judgment issued by IHC states that corruption has got roots in the society like cancer, and if effective measures are not taken to curb it, the consequences would be devastating for the country.

It further states that the massive ‘organised’ corruption has been shattering the economy of the state, and termed it ‘fundamental duty’ of the courts to stop this menace.