Women empowerment govt’s top priority: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan said Saturday women are a vital component of the society and their empowerment is the foremost priority of the government.

During a meeting with female parliamentarians at his chamber at the Parliament House, the prime minister lauded the positive and overwhelming participation of the female members during the budget session.

However, the prime minister urged the female parliamentarians to play a more vibrant role in highlighting in the National Assembly the national issues, particularly those being faced by the women and poor people besides striving for their resolution.

Besides, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, Rukhsana Naveed, Shunila Ruth, Seemi Bokhari, Fauzia Behram, Rubina Jamil, Javeeria Zafar, Munawwara Bibi, Sobia Kamal, Nusrat Wahid, Ghazala Saifi, Isma and Saima Qadeer, Nuzhat Pathan, Zille Huma, Shaheen Naz and Saira Bano were present during the meeting.

The female members of the National Assembly lauded the prime minister and his economic team for presenting a balanced annual budget amid difficult circumstances and also congratulated him on its passage by Parliament.

Meanwhile, a delegation of the treasury MNAs from Southern Punjab also met the prime minister and congratulated him on the smooth passage of the budget and also lauded the government’s economic team on this count.

Those, who were present on the occasion, included Syed Fakhar Imam, Mian Muhammad Shafiq, Zahoor Hussain Qureshi, Ahmad Hussain, Malik Amir Dogar, Makhdoom Zain Qureshi, Muhammad Ibrhaim Khan, Rana Qasim Noon, Ch Tahir Iqbal, Aurangzeb Khichhi, Abdul Ghaffar Wattoo, Farooq Azam Malik, Makhdoom Samiul Hasan Gillani, Syed Mubin Ahmad, Javed Iqbal, Makhdoom Basit Bokhari, Amir Talal Gopang, Abdul Majeed Niazi, Niaz Ahmad, Shiraz Mehmood, Amjad Farooq Khosa, Sardar Muhammad Khan Niazi, Sardar Nasrullah Dareshak and Riaz Mehmood.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Minister for Planning and Development Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtyar, Minister for National Food

Security Sahibzada Mehboob Sultan, State Minister Hammad Azhar and State Minister

Sartaj Gull were also part of the meeting.