Sun Jun 30, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
June 30, 2019

ECP rebuts PML-N leader’s allegations

National

OC
Our Correspondent
June 30, 2019

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Saturday strongly rebutted an allegation by the PML-N leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi that the electoral body had no control inside polling stations in 2018 general election and that there was no justification for the presence of security forces at the tribal districts’ polling stations.

In a statement, the commission said all independent and credible entities in Pakistan had acknowledged the fact in their reports after the last year’s elections that compared to previous elections, in 2018 elections no such incident happened that the security personnel deployed for security interfered in the work of polling staff. It pointed out that the Fafen report bore testimony to that.

According to all the election observers, no incident of snatching a ballot paper or ballot box was reported anywhere during 2018 elections, whereas such incidents had happened in the past.

The commission said since the erstwhile Fata areas were sensitive, every possible step was being taken for security and smooth holding of the electoral exercise there.

