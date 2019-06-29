TNFJ slams US policies for Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Supreme Commander of Shia Ulema Board Qaid-e-Millat-e-Jafria Agha Syed Hamid Ali Shah Moosvi said the USA could not have the courage to blame Pakistan, if all clauses of National Action Plan were implemented.

He said, “Due to the implementation of these US policies by their agents in Pakistan, not only minorities but also Ahl-e-Tashiy and Ahl-e-Sunnah lack basic rights. US invested huge amount on Kharjees and zealots to manipulate Islam so they can restrict others religious practices and impose their thoughts,” says a press release on Saturday.

He asked, “Where is UN, International Court and OIC? Muslim rulers still have time to wake up and realise the situation and invest all energies to backslide evil conspiracies. Iran & KSA must immerse these evil conspiracies in gulf by resolving all disputes.”

He said the defunct terrorist because of Mission Zarb-e-Azb were not able to get a new spirit, if role of Immamat not given to these banned organisations. He said government must take serious action on all 20 clauses of NAP.