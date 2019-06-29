India abandons search for eighth climber on Himalayas

NEW DELHI: Indian authorities said Saturday they have abandoned the search for an eighth climber presumed killed in a deadly avalanche that struck near India's second-highest Himalayan peak last month. Seven bodies were retrieved from an altitude of 6,500 metres (21,300 feet) during a month-long operation that involved aerial surveillance and elite mountaineers trekking the treacherous Nanda Devi mountain peaks.