India abandons search for eighth climber on Himalayas

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
NEW DELHI: Indian authorities said Saturday they have abandoned the search for an eighth climber presumed killed in a deadly avalanche that struck near India's second-highest Himalayan peak last month. Seven bodies were retrieved from an altitude of 6,500 metres (21,300 feet) during a month-long operation that involved aerial surveillance and elite mountaineers trekking the treacherous Nanda Devi mountain peaks.
NEW DELHI: Indian authorities said Saturday they have abandoned the search for an eighth climber presumed killed in a deadly avalanche that struck near India's second-highest Himalayan peak last month. Seven bodies were retrieved from an altitude of 6,500 metres (21,300 feet) during a month-long operation that involved aerial surveillance and elite mountaineers trekking the treacherous Nanda Devi mountain peaks.