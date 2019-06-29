close
Sun Jun 30, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
June 30, 2019

India abandons search for eighth climber on Himalayas

National

AFP
June 30, 2019

NEW DELHI: Indian authorities said Saturday they have abandoned the search for an eighth climber presumed killed in a deadly avalanche that struck near India's second-highest Himalayan peak last month. Seven bodies were retrieved from an altitude of 6,500 metres (21,300 feet) during a month-long operation that involved aerial surveillance and elite mountaineers trekking the treacherous Nanda Devi mountain peaks.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus