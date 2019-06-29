Minister reviews work on mother and child hospital

LAHORE: Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmeen Rashid said homework for new state-of-the-art mother and child hospital had been completed.

A meeting in this regard was held on Saturday under the chairpersonship of the minister at Fatima Jinnah Medical University, according to a press release.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Aamir Zaman, Medical Superintendent Ganga Ram Hospital Fayaz Butt and Nespak officers were also there. Dr Yasmeen reviewed all issues regarding feasibility and mapping of 400 bedded mother and child hospital. She said Nespak officers and staff have offered volunteer services for the construction of new mother and child hospital.

“Medical facilities of international level will be ensured in the hospital.

The hospital will be one of its kinds. We are taking steps to decrease the mortality rate of mother and children during delivery according to the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan,” said the minister. Steps to decrease mortality rate of mother and child are needed of the hour.