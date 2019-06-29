‘Cost of production to hit poultry business’

LAHORE: The Pakistan Poultry Association (PPA) has warned that “anti-poultry” sector budgetary steps would leave the farmers paralysed due to sharp increase in cost of production.

Speaking at a press conference, Chaudhry Muhammad Nusrat Tahir, PPA vice-chairman, said poultry sector, which was one of the most organised branches of the agro-based sector of Pakistan, was under threat of grim future due to multiple factors. Poultry sector has been serving the nation since 1962 and providing affordable poultry products to the masses to fulfil the requirements of animal protein.

He said poultry at present contributed to 40 per cent of the total meat consumption and generated employment and income for thousands of people.

The PPA leader said poultry was the cheapest available meat protein source for our masses and as such was an effective check upon the spiraling animal protein prices also. However, he said, in the present conditions the prices of all commodities had skyrocketed but PPA had managed to supply chicken meat and eggs on affordable prices to the market.

“In our country the rates of all commodities have been greatly increased except the poultry products. The prices of chicken and egg are always fluctuating according to the demand and supply,” he said. More than 40 per cent ingredients of poultry feed are imported and due to the present hike in exchange rate of dollar the ingredients have become out of the reach of feed millers, he said.

This increase in exchange rate of dollars has adverse impact on cost of production of poultry feed as well as chicken meat and eggs.