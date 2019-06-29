Patriata chairlift cable slips off pulley Tourists get stuck

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
RAWALPINDI: Cable cars dangled on one side after Patriata chairlift slipped off the pulley on Saturday night, Geo News reported.
Rescue people say that various tourists had stuck on the chairlift. They said that the cable slipped off due to thunderstorm. Rescue work was going on till filing of this report.
