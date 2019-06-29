close
Sun Jun 30, 2019
June 30, 2019

Patriata chairlift cable slips off pulley Tourists get stuck

June 30, 2019

RAWALPINDI: Cable cars dangled on one side after Patriata chairlift slipped off the pulley on Saturday night, Geo News reported.

Rescue people say that various tourists had stuck on the chairlift. They said that the cable slipped off due to thunderstorm. Rescue work was going on till filing of this report.

