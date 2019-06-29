No relief for the poor in budget, says Sherpao

CHARSADDA: Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) Chairman Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao on Saturday declared the budget controversial, saying the government didn’t give any relief to the people.

He was addressing the participants of a protest demonstration at the Farooq Azam Chowk here. The rally was held to protest the spiraling price-hike and ill-conceived policies of the government.

A large number of QWP workers, carrying banners and placards, were present on the occasion. They chanted slogans against the government for what they called its anti-masses policies. Aftab Sherpao said the government was acting on the diktats of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) by implementing its tough conditions.

He said the so-called bailout package from the international money-lending institution would not revive the economy as tough conditions were attached to it.

Criticising the government, he said that its wrong policies were a threat to the national security.

He further said that all segments of the society, including the traders, labourers and farmers, were reeling from the poor policies and anti-masses budget. He said the people were left with the only option to take to the streets to vent their anger and frustration.

The QWP leader said it was the worst budget ever presented in the country’s history. The regressive taxation would erode the purchasing power of the common man, he feared.

He said the government had imposed heavy taxes in line with its agreement with the IMF, adding the rulers had set an overambitious revenue collection target.

Aftab Sherpao said the opposition parties would observe July 25 as a ‘black day’ to register protest against the poorly conceived policies of the federal government.

He said the provincial government too passed on the burden to the poor and even taxed the farmers in the budget.