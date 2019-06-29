15 killed in western India wall collapse

NEW DELHI: At least 15 people, including four children, were killed when a wall collapsed on shacks outside an apartment complex in western India, police said.

Most of those who died were sleeping when the 3 metre (10-foot) high brick wall came crashing down on several tin cabins built for a group of labourers who had work at a nearby construction site, according to police. Two people were also injured in the accident and are "undergoing treatment at a hospital," a local police official told AFP. He said a search was on to find any survivors.

The shacks, located in the city of Pune in Maharashtra state, were mostly occupied by migrant workers from India's north. Authorities have ordered an inquiry into the incident and announced a cash compensation to the families of those killed. The city has seen two days of heavy rains.