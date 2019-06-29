Experts laud Xi’s new initiatives promoting free trade worldwide

BEIJING: Economic experts lauded the new initiatives announced by the President Xi Jinping at the summit of the Group of 20 major economies held in Osaka on Saturday.

According to the Chinese media, the experts from across the World welcomed President Xi’s announcement of further opening up China's market for foreign enterprises. They said, Xi's leadership role gave a new hope to the entire humanity for a better future. Xi in his speech unveiled China’s future strategy of moving ahead more firmly in promoting its trade ties with the global World community on equal footing.

China will soon release the 2019 version of its negative list on access for foreign investment and will further expand openness in agriculture, mining, manufacturing and service industries, he said. The country will set up six new pilot zones for free trade, add a new area to the China (Shanghai) Pilot Free Trade Zone and speed up the building of Hainan province's free trade port.

The President Xi vowed to further cut tariffs independently, make efforts to remove tariff barriers to trade and cut costs for imports. Noting that China will put its new Foreign Investment Law into effect on Jan 1, Xi said that the country will increase protection of intellectual property rights.

G20 countries should uphold a spirit of partnership and handle disputes properly, he said, adding that G20 members are at different stages of development, and they should respect and trust each other, coordinate on the basis of equality and expand their consensus.

Xi said 10 years after the global financial crisis, the world economy reached a crossroads again, and G20 members are obliged to set the direction for the world economy and global governance, boost market confidence and bring people hope during this critical period.

He called on G20 members to embrace development opportunities with greater openness, pursue win-win outcomes through better cooperation and guide economic globalization to develop in the right direction.