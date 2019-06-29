close
Sun Jun 30, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
ICC
Icc-cricket.com
June 30, 2019

Pradeep ruled out of WC

Sports

ICC
Icc-cricket.com
June 30, 2019

LONDON: The ICC has confirmed that the Event Technical Committee of the World Cup 2019 has approved Kasun Rajitha as a replacement player for Nuwan Pradeep in the Sri Lanka squad for the remainder of the tournament.

Fast bowler Pradeep has been infected with chickenpox which has ruled him out of further participation in the event.

The replacement of a player requires the approval of the Event Technical Committee before the replacement player can be officially added to the squad.

The committee consists of Geoff Allardice (ICC, ETC chairman), Campbell Jamieson (ICC representative), Steve Elworthy (CWC representative), Alan Fordham (host representative), Harsha Bhogle and Kumar Sangakkara (both independent representatives).

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus