Pak-Afghan ICC match: Manchester company behind controversial banners

HEADINGLY, Leeds: An unauthorized airplane flew over the Headingly Cricket Ground during an ICC match between Pakiastan and Afghanistan carrying controversial banners.

The incident was followed by violent scenes outside the cricket ground between supporters of the two teams. Police have taken two persons in custody. Footage of the brawl has emerged on the social media.

While Pakistan were looking to strengthen their chances of reaching the semifinals of the 2019 championship in their penultimate match before playing their last fixture against Bangladesh, an airplane flew overhead towing the messages “Justice for Balochistan” and “Help end disappearances in Pakistan”.

An ICC source told the media that the “aircraft was unauthorized” and said that Leeds air traffic will investigate the matter.

Leeds Air Control, however, said they were not aware of the incident and had no prior instructions preventing the operator from allowing the plane to fly over the ground with the banners.

Interestingly, a similar attempt by a Manchester-based company, Arabian Nites (Manchester) Limited to fly “Justice for Balochistan” banner was thwarted by the British High Court Judge, Mr Justice Murray, in a judicial review.

The court disallowed the company to fly these banners through Air Ads Limited after the Chief Constable of Greater Manchester Police disallowed the activity stating the message was capable of inciting hatred if allowed to fly over Old Trafford where Pakistan was playing against India.

Political messages about Balochistan have constantly sprung up in the last couple of years on billboards, passenger busses and taxis in British cities. They were taken down when strong protests were lodged by members of the British Pakistani communities to relevant British authorities saying the activity, allegedly sponsored by third party financial backing, could harm inter-communities relations in British cities.