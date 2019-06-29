Five hurt in Lahore cylinder blast

LAHORE: Five persons sustained burns in a cylinder blast incident at a local factory in Shahdra police limits.

Rescue 1122 reached the scene and shifted the victims to Mayo hospital. The victims were identified as Abbas, 26, Bilal, 22, Fayyaz, 27, Salman, 18, and Khalid, 28.

The cylinder had exploded at Zeal Engineering Factory situated on Zikria Shah Darbar.