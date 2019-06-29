110 CCTV cameras to be installed at PINS

LAHORE: A latest security system has been approved for installation in the Punjab Institute of Neuro Sciences. Over 110 advanced CCTV cameras will be installed at a cost of Rs13 million and work has also been started in this regard.

Punjab Institute of Neuro Sciences Head Prof. Dr. Khalid Mahmood disclosed it while presiding in a special meeting. He said to ensure fool proof monitoring proper control room had been designed where each and every person and activity would be scanned with maintenance of record.

He said efforts were being made to maintain the standard of the institution and this security system would help a lot in this regard. Prof Khalid said as far neuro diseases were concerned the patients came here not only from Punjab but from all over the country.

He expressed determination that all patients would be facilitated at Punjab Institute of Neuro Sciences.