Efforts being made to issue visas to 5,000 to 10,000 Sikh pilgrims on daily basis: Sarwar

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar on Saturday said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had taken comprehensive measures for providing all facilities to Sikh yatrees.

Visa services and security besides other services would also be considered for the Sikh pilgrims, he said.

Talking to the media on the occasion of 180th death anniversary of Maharaja Ranjeet Singh at Gurdwara Dera Sahib, he said Maharaja Ranjeet Singh promoted religious harmony and mutual respect.

To a question, he said development work on Kartarpur Corridor was underway which would be completed soon, adding that the government was taking steps to provide maximum visas to the Sikh pilgrims.

Efforts are also being made to issue visas to 5,000 to 10,000 Sikh pilgrims on a daily basis so that they could visit Kartarpur, he maintained.

To another question, Chaudhry Sarwar said that PTI government discouraged horse-trading and never practiced it to form government in Punjab.

He added that no MPA was given a single penny for supporting PTI in Punjab.

To another query, the Punjab governor said that now the opposition parties had realised that people did not trust and support them.

The opposition was trying to bring a no-confidence motion against Senate chairman but the people of the country had rejected baseless propaganda of the opposition.