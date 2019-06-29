close
Sun Jun 30, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
June 30, 2019

Man killed over land dispute in South Waziristan

National

WANA: One person was killed and three others were injured in an exchange of fire over a land dispute in Shakai tehsil of South Waziristan tribal district on Saturday, official sources said.

The sources said that Sperkai tribe had been at loggerhead with Khojalkhel tribe over a land dispute since long. The elders of both the tribes exchanged harsh words and traded gunfire. As a result, Muhammad Ali was killed on the spot while three others, whose identity could not be established, sustained injuries.

When contacted, Deputy Commissioner South Waziristan tribal district, Nauman Afzal Afridi, said that a jirga of the Ahmedzai Wazir tribe had been formed to broker ceasefire between the infighting tribes.

