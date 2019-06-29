Indian health minister bans biscuits in ministry meetings

NEW DELHI: Indian Health Minister Harsh Vardhan has directed its ministry to stop offering biscuits in the departmental meetings, officials said Saturday.

A circular issued by the ministry urged officials to provide participants with healthy alternatives such as roasted channa, almonds, dates and walnuts during departmental meetings of the health ministry.

“The health and family welfare minister has desired that healthy snacks only to be served in official meeting and biscuits are to be avoided,” reads the circular.

“Henceforth, therefore, biscuits shall not be dispensed through the departmental canteen and healthy snacks like lahiya channa, khajoor (dates), bhuna channa (roasted channa), badam (almond) and akhrot (walnuts) will be served in the official meetings in the department.”

Earlier, biscuits and cookies were offered during official meetings in the ministry.

The ministry also reiterated its earlier order of not using the drinking water in plastic bottles. “The order issued earlier by the administration division for not using plastic water bottles shall also be implemented in letter and spirit,” the order reads.