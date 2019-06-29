Mashhood stopped from travelling abroad, summoned by NAB

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader and former provincial minister for education Rana Mashhood was stopped from travelling abroad on Saturday.According to sources, Mashhood, who was going to the United States through a foreign airline, was offloaded by the Federal Investigation Agency at 2am. He was later allowed to return home.

Airport sources said Mashhood’s name was on the blacklist and therefore stopped from travelling. The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has summoned the PML-N leader on July 8 in connection to an ongoing probe regarding the misappropriation of funds in the Punjab Youth Festival. The NAB has sent a request for Mashood’s name to be put on the Exit Control List.

Speaking to the Geo News, Mashhood said he was being targeted for political revenge. “I was stopped at the airport for four hours without any reason. I was travelling to the US and was told my name was on the blacklist," he said.

The PML-N leader said that after two hours, he got in contact with a NAB official and asked him why he was stopped.