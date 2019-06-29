close
Sun Jun 30, 2019
Rowdy cricket fans clash at Headingley

Top Story

LEEDS, England: It began with shouting matches and ended with scuffles. There were ugly scenes at the gates of Headingley as Pakistan and Afghanistan fans clashed with each other.

Even media persons covering the scene outside the stadium before and during the World Cup game between Pakistan and Afghanistan were harassed by Afghanistan fans.

