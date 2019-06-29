Rowdy cricket fans clash at Headingley

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LEEDS, England: It began with shouting matches and ended with scuffles. There were ugly scenes at the gates of Headingley as Pakistan and Afghanistan fans clashed with each other.
Even media persons covering the scene outside the stadium before and during the World Cup game between Pakistan and Afghanistan were harassed by Afghanistan fans.
