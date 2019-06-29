close
Sun Jun 30, 2019
INP
June 30, 2019

Pakistan rejects US religious freedom report

Top Story

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Saturday rejected US religious freedom report calling it biased in a statement issued by Foreign Ministry.

The statement said the report’s segment on Pakistan is a compendium of unsubstantiated and biased assertions. “We do not support such national reports making observations on the internal affairs of sovereign states,” said the statement.

It said Pakistan has always played a positive role and engaged the international community including the United States with a view to have better and mutual understanding of the issue of religious freedoms which are under stress around the world. It said Pakistan is of the view that all countries are obliged to promote religious harmony and have a duty to protect their citizens in accordance with national laws and international norms. Pakistan said a glaring discriminatory aspect of the report is that it has ignored the systematic persecution of minorities particularly Muslims in India which are subjected to alien domination and foreign occupation such as in the occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

It also said Pakistan has often raised its own concerns internationally including with the Western governments and the US over the growing trend of Islamophobia in their own countries.

