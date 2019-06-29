15 disgruntled PML-N MPAs meet PM

ISLAMABAD: A 15-member delegation of disgruntled MPAs belonging to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) called on Prime Minister Imran Khan and reposed complete confidence in him as well as Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar.

“In fact, there are some 25 MPAs, who have decided to throw their support behind Punjab chief minister and his government. However, today, 15 MPAs could make their way to Banigala, as some were abroad and others had other engagements,” said a senior PTI leader requesting anonymity.

The meeting continued for 90 minutes during which they expressed their views and appreciated PTI government in Centre and the Punjab government for their policies, shrugging off the status quo.

The names of the visitors will be released, most likely in phases, owing to certain reasons. The PML-N MPAs were brought to Banibala by Usman Buzdar, who was also present during their interaction with the prime minister.

These legislators expressed concern over the pre-occupation of PML-N leadership with the corruption cases and having no time or energies for playing pro-people role inside and outside the legislatures.

“Right now, we are not in a position to formally part ways with PML-N, but our support will be for the PTI government,” one lawmaker was quoted as telling the prime minister.

The disgruntled MPAs also claimed to have 7 to 10 PML-N MNAs, who were also unhappy with the conduct of the leadership and were willing to opt for new alignment.