Shahbaz’ demand for mid-term polls is naivety: PTI

Ag Agencies

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Affairs Naeemul Haq Saturday said Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif’s call for mid-term elections showed his naivety hence could not be taken seriously.

"The passage of the federal finance bill despite the opposition’s shenanigans is an achievement of PM Imran Khan and his cabinet," he said in a statement released by the party’s central media department in response to the leader of opposition’s tirade against the government.

Haq stated that the losers of general elections 2018 could not afford another Shahbaz Sharif expressed these views while interacting with journalists and media personnel. Other party leaders, including Rana Sanaullah, Khurram Dastagir, Mian Javed Latif, Marriyum Aurangzeb, former foreign minister Khawaja Asif, and ex-prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, were also present.

“The House had become a fish market during the budget session and the first four days were wasted and members of the government kept adding fuel to the fire,” he said.

“The society has started to lose patience,” the opposition leader noted, adding that they “have had disagreements in the past but this kind of atmosphere was never there”.

Shahbaz Sharif said none of the opposition’s demands for the budget was accepted, even though they “pulled apart the budget with facts”.

He mentioned, “There has never been such an atrocious ‘enemy’ budget.”

Noting that he would stand with the people and become their voice, the former Punjab chief minister said, “In our tenure, we provided free, standard medicines but, today, the poor are dying without treatment.”

“I said sideline PM earlier. The prime minister and his team have failed, his team sent back, and selected people are in now.

“They are running the economic team and Imran Khan and his team have nothing to do with the economy,” he stressed.

Shahbaz Sharif noted that a suggestion for collective resignation had been rejected earlier when it was put forth for the first time but that the Rahbar Committee would suggest a name for the Senate chairperson.

He rubbished rumours about differences among the opposition parties, saying, “There’s only speculation about disagreement and we are not even at that stage at the moment.”

Turning his attention to former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and calling him “our one leader”, he commented on how the cruelty being perpetrated against him and it “was the kind that was not even there in Pervez Musharraf’s dictatorship.”

“Nawaz Sharif is not being allowed to meet his family on Imran Niazi’s orders and his mother and sister weren’t allowed to meet him either,” he added.

The opposition leader said, “This is the worst example of fascism.”

Shahbaz Sharif stated that giving an opinion on any point is beauty of democracy and that his party would accept a decision made unanimously. “Even if you try to pit us against the Pakistan People’s Party [PPP], we won’t fight them.”

On India, he said, “Relationships with neighbour [countries] should be formed on the basis of respect and equality, not that you keep humbly requesting Modi and he doesn’t even listen to you.”

On the activities of his successor, incumbent Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, he commented, “I won’t say anything about the Punjab chief minister’s performance; people should observe.”

Shahbaz Sharif further explained that he asked in the House to tell him who had contacted about the NRO. “We have made errors in the past and we’re bearing the consequences from those.

“If we unite on not banning democracy, Inshallah [God be willing], the times would change. “We will lead a mature opposition. We had decided earlier that we would let the ‘darling’ be unmasked, and today, the country’s condition has proved that he has been unmasked.”