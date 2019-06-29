Shahbaz demands mid-term elections

ISLAMABAD: Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shahbaz Sharif said on Saturday that the solution to the disease the economy has been afflicted with is fresh elections and observed that mid-term elections are not unusual in democracies.

"It’s nothing new," he said.

"It is too soon to ask the question of a no-confidence campaign against the prime minister. [Nevertheless, such a] campaign is the constitutional and democratic right of the Opposition.

He said that the PML-N would fully support Maulana Fazlur Rehman in his efforts to topple the government.

"Imran Khan is the biggest lying selected prime minister in a 71-year history," he added.

He said that the word ‘selected’ has become a taunt for Prime Minister Imran Khan that will continue till the end of the world, the Opposition leader said Saturday.

"Prime Minister Niazi made such a huge blunder that ‘selected’ has become a taunt for him and it will continue till the day the world ends," Shahbaz Sharif said, using the incumbent premier’s last name instead of the popular ‘Khan’. defeat. “The behaviour demonstrated by the opposition during the National Assembly session exposed its agenda of chaos and anarchy,” he maintained. “Joint opposition including Shahbaz Sharif blatantly threatened to impede the passage of the budget and the whole nation has witnessed how the opposition sought to disrupt parliamentary proceedings,” said the PTI leader. He continued both the leading opposition parties held Parliament hostage for weeks over the issue of chairmanship of the Public Accounts Committee. Referring to the recently-held multi-party conference by the opposition parties in Islamabad, Haq said that its purpose was to instigate chaos. He also asserted that the opposition’s attempts to remove Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani and hijack the state institutions would face resistance. “Neither will we be deterred by vicious designs of criminals nor will give any relief to them in the ongoing accountability,” he emphasised.