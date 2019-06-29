RITBA lauds PM’s plan to extend deadline of assets declaration

Islamabad : Rawalpindi Islamabad Tax Bar Association (RITBA) on Saturday lauded the Prime Minister Imran Khan who has hinted at extending the deadline of the Asset Declaration Scheme.

The deadline must be extended as many people could not get the benefit of ADO 2019 due to the holy month of Ramadan, Eid holidays, uncertainty and failure of the FBR’s online system to process the increasing number of applications, it said.

Extension in the deadline will be in the interest of the government and the masses, therefore, the President is requested to issue an Ordinance, said Syed Tauqeer Bukhari, President of RITBA.

In a statement issued here today, he said that the Federal Government or the FBR has no powers to extend the scheme. The Ordinance has now become an Act and its clauses No 6 and 3 clearly states 30th June as the deadline.

Syed Tauqeer Bukhari said that under the prevailing circumstances, issuing an Ordinance by the President of Pakistan will be the best option to help people avail the scheme which will also benefit the government.

Lots of people are saying that they want to get take advantage of the scheme but there is too little time left to register which must be noticed, he informed.

He said that an extension in the scheme will also give time to FBR to upgrade its IT infrastructure which is collapsing under a load of applicants leaving many claimants high and dry.

Bukhari said that tax revenue is an issue of survival of the country and we will fully cooperate with the government to expand the tax base.