Kia begins booking for Sportage

KARACHI: KIA Lucky Motors Pakistan Limited (KLM), a subsidiary of Lucky Cement, has announced booking of ‘Sportage’ starting from June 30, 2019.

In a letter to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Friday, KLM announced successful completion of commissioning of the equipment and pilot production.

Recently it has commenced CKD (completely knocked down) operation at its plant located at Bin Qasim Industrial Park within the originally envisaged project timelines.

The total project cost of the company amounts to Rs19.5 billion.

KLM has the capacity to produce 50,000 vehicles per annum on a double shift basis.

The booking of Sportage, an SUV, KLM’s first model, would start from June 30, 2019 and delivery would begin from the first week of August 2019.

Kia has announced a price of Rs4.59 million for front-wheel drive and Rs4.99 million for all-wheel drive versions.

The booking of Picanto hatchback being KLM’s second model is expected to start in August 2019 and delivery from October 2019.